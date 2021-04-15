Student who brought explosive device to Newaygo High faces related charges

NEWAYGO, Mich. — A juvenile petition has been issued for the 16-year-old who brought an explosive device to Newaygo High School back in March, Newaygo County Prosecuting Attorney Worth Stay announced Thursday.

The student is being charged with manufacture/possession of a Molotov cocktail or similar device, as well as possession of a weapon in a weapon-free school zone.

A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday.

Future court dates will be set by the Family Division of the 27th Circuit Court.

They also face possible expulsion from the school district.

The student’s father also faces charges in connection to the incident.

