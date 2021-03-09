School reopens day after homemade explosive injures 6

NEWAYGO, Mich. (AP) — A high school in western Michigan has reopened, a day after a student accidentally detonated a homemade explosive in a classroom.

The district says Newaygo High School was found to be safe after vents and the heating and cooling system were checked.

Police say a 16-year-old boy brought a homemade explosive to school Monday and accidentally detonated it, injuring himself, four other students and a teacher.

Police say it's not something that was planned.

The boy’s injuries were described as “moderate to severe.”

More explosives were found at a residence and safely detonated by authorities.

