School reopens day after homemade explosive injures 6

FOX 17
Emergency personnel at Newaygo High School after a student detonated a firework-like device inside a classroom.
Newaygo High School Sign
Posted at 12:13 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 12:13:14-05

NEWAYGO, Mich. (AP) — A high school in western Michigan has reopened, a day after a student accidentally detonated a homemade explosive in a classroom.

The district says Newaygo High School was found to be safe after vents and the heating and cooling system were checked.

Police say a 16-year-old boy brought a homemade explosive to school Monday and accidentally detonated it, injuring himself, four other students and a teacher.

Police say it's not something that was planned.

The boy’s injuries were described as “moderate to severe.”

More explosives were found at a residence and safely detonated by authorities.

