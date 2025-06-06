Newaygo school librarian camps on roof after students meet book return goal

NEWAYGO, Mich. — A Newaygo Elementary School librarian took her end-of-year incentive to new heights by camping out on the school's roof after students successfully returned their library books.

The librarian offered students a challenge: if they met the goal for returning books to the library by the end of the school year, they could vote on what would happen to her.

"They voted between dyeing my hair or sleeping on the roof, and by a landslide, sleeping on the roof won," she said.

The stakes were set with a specific target in mind. "A couple of weeks ago, we were at 260 books still checked out of the library," the librarian explained. "I wanted to get down to at least 42 books or less. That's about 1 to 2 books per classroom."

The students exceeded expectations, bringing the number down to just 32 books.

"Throughout the year we try to get books back that end up on a bookshelf or under their bed or something like that," she added.

The evening on the roof turned out to be relatively pleasant. "It wasn't too bad. I have a really nice sleeping bag, so I wasn't cold and it wasn't windy. We had a beautiful sunset last night," she said.

As for next year, the librarian is already thinking ahead: "We will see what incentive they want to vote for for next year, but I am definitely game to do it again."

