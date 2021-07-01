Newaygo man pleads guilty for possession of unregistered explosive, stolen weapon

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The father of a teen who reportedly detonated an explosive device by accident at a Newaygo school pleaded guilty today to charges of indictment with possession of an unregistered pipe bomb and possession of a stolen weapon, according to the United States District Court–Western District of Michigan, Southern Division.

We’re told the defendant, David Robert-Daniel Saylor Sr., has been scheduled for a sentencing hearing that will take place Oct. 13.

