Newaygo man pleads guilty for possession of unregistered explosive, stolen weapon

Newaygo County Sheriff
Mugshot of David Saylor, charged in connection to the explosion of the homemade device inside Newaygo High School.
Posted at 5:11 PM, Jul 01, 2021
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The father of a teen who reportedly detonated an explosive device by accident at a Newaygo school pleaded guilty today to charges of indictment with possession of an unregistered pipe bomb and possession of a stolen weapon, according to the United States District Court–Western District of Michigan, Southern Division.

We’re told the defendant, David Robert-Daniel Saylor Sr., has been scheduled for a sentencing hearing that will take place Oct. 13.

