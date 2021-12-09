Newaygo County prosecutor announces charges in alleged school threats

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Charges have been filed Thursday against two juveniles accused of issuing threats against schools in Newaygo County.

Newaygo County Prosecutor Ellsworth J. Stay Jr. says one of the suspects, a 15-year-old, has been charged for allegedly threatening terrorism at Newaygo High School on Monday, Dec. 6.

A 12-year-old has also been charged for reportedly threatening violence toward Newaygo Middle School on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

“While all these threats were eventually found to be not credible, each will be treated by this office as the serious offenses that it is,” writes Stay. “Where sufficient evidence is forwarded to meet the elements of a crime, offenders will be prosecuted.”

We’re told charges were previously issued against a 14-year-old for allegedly issuing a bomb threat toward Hesperia High School on Monday, Nov. 8.

