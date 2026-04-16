WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — Rising water levels on the Muskegon River have prompted evacuations in Newaygo County, with officials opening a temporary shelter at the Commission on Aging building in White Cloud.

As of Thursday, only one person had sought shelter at the facility after being told to evacuate his home. The man, who asked to not be identified, arrived Thursday morning and relied on someone else for transportation because he doesn't drive.

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Newaygo County opens temporary shelter as flooding forces evacuations

The flooding stems from heavy rainfall, according to Newaygo County Sheriff Bob Mendham. Officials had predicted a certain amount of rain Wednesday night, but received almost double that amount.

"The problem is the river banks have overflown, and we just have nowhere for the water to go," Mendham said.

Muskegon People along Muskegon River from Croton to Bridgeton ordered to evacuate Zac Harmon

Despite rumors circulating on social media, Mendham clarified that both the Croton and Hardy dams are structurally sound with no concerns about their integrity. The issue is simply too much water with nowhere to go.



Sheriff's deputies, along with fire department personnel, spent Thursday morning going door-to-door in low-lying areas, checking on residents and offering assistance. Officials believe they have made contact with all residents in the most vulnerable areas.

"We're getting a lot of homes that are either surrounded by water or are now having water intrusion," Mendham said.

Power has been shut off to certain areas as a safety precaution, with restoration dependent on water levels receding.

Several roads have washed out, and multiple vehicles have become stranded in standing water. Mendham urged drivers to respect barricades and avoid driving through standing water.

"If there's a barricade, don't go around it. There's standing water on the roads. Please don't drive through it. Find an alternate route," he said.

While authorities cannot force residents to leave their homes, they are strongly encouraging evacuations in affected areas.

"We're doing the direction of evacuation if they so choose. So we can't force anyone to leave, and we wouldn't but we're strongly suggesting that they do leave," Mendham said.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported as officials continue monitoring conditions.

The sheriff's office is working to establish more long-term, overnight shelter options for neighbors. Updates are being shared through alerts and the department's social media pages.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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