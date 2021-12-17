Warming center open Saturday for Newaygo County residents without power

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Newaygo County residents are invited to keep warm at Grant Community Center on Saturday, Dec. 18 after severe winds knocked out power to more than 190,000 energy customers this week.

The community center is located on Front Street in Grant, Michigan.

Warming services last from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., according to Newaygo County Emergency Services. Consumers Energy says they will distribute free pizza, cookies and coffee at the warming center.

Residents are advised to stay clear of downed power lines by at least 25 feet and to report downed lines to Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Anyone requiring aid while power outages persist are urged to call 211.

Visit Consumers Energy’s website for restoration estimates.

