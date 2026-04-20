Muskegon River reaches record flood levels as swift water rescue teams now survey for dangerous debris

NEWAYGO, Mich — Neighbors along the Muskegon River are dealing with significant flooding after the river crested at record levels over the weekend.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Muskegon River at Bridgeton surpassed major flood stage on Saturday, reaching 19.27 feet. In Newaygo, the river reached 17.12 feet on Saturday, breaking the previous record of 15.1 feet.

While conditions are improving, the amount of debris floating in the river makes the water extra dangerous. Authorities urge the public to read and obey all closure signs. Entering the water not only puts individuals at risk but also endangers the crews who have to perform rescues.

The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office, in partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Grant Fire Department, conducted safety checks from Bridgeton Township north toward the Newaygo area.

Additionally, the Swift Water Rescue Team surveyed the Muskegon River for potential hazards, including propane tanks and other dangerous debris floating downstream. Officials noted that boats operating in the area are part of these ongoing safety and survey efforts.

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