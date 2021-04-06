MSP: Arrest made in connection to Newaygo County shooting

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last month in Newaygo County and is awaiting extradition from Tennessee.

An out-of-state arrest has been made, pending extradition and arraignment. — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) April 6, 2021

He’s also awaiting arraignment, for which a date has not yet been set, Michigan State Police told Fox 17.

Troopers from the MSP Hart post responded March 29 to a report of shots fired at a home in Grant Township.

The shots hit a woman inside the home and she was listed in critical condition.

MSP says the shooting appears to be connected to a fire, also on March 29, at X-pert Truck and Trailer.