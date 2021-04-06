Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichiganNewaygo

Actions

MSP: Arrest made in connection to Newaygo County shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Photo provided by Michigan State Police.
MSP 09062020
Posted at 1:09 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 13:09:20-04

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last month in Newaygo County and is awaiting extradition from Tennessee.

He’s also awaiting arraignment, for which a date has not yet been set, Michigan State Police told Fox 17.

Troopers from the MSP Hart post responded March 29 to a report of shots fired at a home in Grant Township.

The shots hit a woman inside the home and she was listed in critical condition.

RELATED: Woman in critical condition after being shot in Newaygo County

MSP says the shooting appears to be connected to a fire, also on March 29, at X-pert Truck and Trailer.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time