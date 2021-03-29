Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichiganNewaygo

Actions

Woman in critical condition after being shot in Newaygo County

items.[0].image.alt
Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
MSP file
Posted at 8:34 AM, Mar 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-29 08:34:54-04

GRANT TOWNSHIP — Michigan State Police say a 43-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after being shot inside her home early Monday morning.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. at a home in the 3600 Fox Drive in Grant Township in Newaygo County.

Police say a unidentified suspect shot several rounds outside the home, striking the woman inside.

Troopers provided life saving measures before the woman was flown to the hospital via Aero Med.

Michigan State Police say they don't believe this is a random shooting.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News on your time