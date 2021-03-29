Woman in critical condition after being shot in Newaygo County

GRANT TOWNSHIP — Michigan State Police say a 43-year-old woman was flown to the hospital after being shot inside her home early Monday morning.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. at a home in the 3600 Fox Drive in Grant Township in Newaygo County.

Police say a unidentified suspect shot several rounds outside the home, striking the woman inside.

Troopers provided life saving measures before the woman was flown to the hospital via Aero Med.

Michigan State Police say they don't believe this is a random shooting.