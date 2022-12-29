Known thieves behind bars after string of Newaygo Co. robberies

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — More than 30 items are sitting in the Newaygo County Sheriff's office, ready to be reunited with their rightful owners.

Detectives tell FOX 17 that the people who took multiple items from all over the county are behind bars. They are known thieves, who have done this type of thing for years.

Around two months ago, the sheriff's office received search warrants, which led them to an abandoned property camper trailer.

“We opened up the door to the camper trailer, and it was stacked to the ceiling with stuff,” Undersheriff Chad Palmiter said.

So the rightful owners of the property can describe the stolen items to the sheriff's office and claim them, FOX 17 blurred images of the items.

However, some things taken include guns, crossbows, chainsaws, and lawnmowers. Detectives tell FOX 17 these items are likely being stolen by people who have an issue with substance use.

“A lot of the stuff, we recognized as stolen, a couple of those were, we had three or four firearms stolen from a range that makes weapons for the Department of Justice,” Palmiter said.

The firearms stolen from the local range were found in the camper, which someone anonymously tipped the sheriff's office off about a few months ago. The description of some of the weapons taken allowed detectives to confirm that most of what they found was stolen.

Newaygo County deputies say that it may be "too little too late" for people who have already had their things stolen, but say it's never a bad idea to engrave your name on valuables that thieves may take a liking to.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

