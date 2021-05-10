Watch
Grant man accused of firing shots at a home with 50 people inside

FOX 17
Posted at 4:35 PM, May 10, 2021
GRANT, Mich. — A Grant man is facing weapons charges after officials say he fired multiple shots at a home with about 50 people inside.

Clifton Bonter Jr. is charged with discharging a firearm in or at a building causing injury and felony firearm.

Michigan State Police say the shooting happened Saturday on S. Mason Drive in Ashland Township.

In a series of tweets, troopers said a caller reported multiple shots fired at a home that was occupied by about 50 people including children.

According to police, one man suffered minor arm injuries from debris as a bullet passed through the wall.

Police arrested Bonter and he was arraigned in Newaygo County Monday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Hart Post at (231) 873-2171.

