Man arrested in connection to shots fired in Grant

GRANT, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) announced on Twitter today that a 40-year-old man was arrested in connection to an incident that resulted in minor injuries for one person.

On 05/08/21 at approximately 9:25pm, Troopers from the MSP Hart Post were dispatched to a shooting near the 14000 block of S Mason Dr. near Grant, MI. 911 callers reported multiple shots fired, some of which struck an occupied residence where approximately fifty people, — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) May 10, 2021

One injured man suffered from suffered minor arm injuries from debris as a bullet passed through the wall.

Authorities report the shooting was investigated after multiple callers reported shots fired to 911 on the 14000 block of S. Mason Dr. last night.

The identity of the suspect is being withheld at this time.

As more information becomes available, this article will be updated.