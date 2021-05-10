Watch
Man arrested in connection to shots fired in Grant

Jonathan Benallack
Posted at 9:33 PM, May 09, 2021
GRANT, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) announced on Twitter today that a 40-year-old man was arrested in connection to an incident that resulted in minor injuries for one person.

One injured man suffered from suffered minor arm injuries from debris as a bullet passed through the wall.

Authorities report the shooting was investigated after multiple callers reported shots fired to 911 on the 14000 block of S. Mason Dr. last night.

The identity of the suspect is being withheld at this time.

As more information becomes available, this article will be updated.

