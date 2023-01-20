Grand High School student comes forward as victim of human trafficking

GRANT, Mich. — Law enforcement and anti-human trafficking advocates often say that anyone can become a victim of human trafficking. That saying was proven true right after an event highlighting dangerous online activity at Grand High School.

According to police, a student spoke with the school resource officer right after the in-school seminar, asking for help. That conversation led to an investigation into a 30-year-old from Philadelphia.

Officers arrested Patrick Adam Lathrop on January 14 after he arrived on a flight to Gerald R. Ford International Airport. Investigators say they seized several devices and hard drives from Lathrop.

On January 17, he was arraigned in Newaygo County on multiple charges, including child sexually abusive activity, distributing sexually explicit material involving children, and using a computer to commit a crime. If found guilty, he could spend up to life in prison.

Anyone with information on this investigation can call the Grant Police Department at (231) 834-7212.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of human trafficking, you can call the national hotline at (888) 373-7888 or text at 233733 using the keywords "HELP" or "INFO".

