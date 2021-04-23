New road projects this weekend will shift traffic patterns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A number of new road projects and changes to existing projects this weekend will change traffic patterns for drivers.

FOX 17 Traffic

I-96 Kent County

Lane closures on I-96 eastbound and westbound between 28th Street and the Thornapple River Drive overpass.

Weekends from 6 a.m. Saturdays to no later than 6 a.m. Mondays

Through May 24

FOX 17 Traffic

I-96 Ionia County

Lane closures on I-96 eastbound and westbound between the Kent/Ionia county line and a point west of the Saranac Rest Area.

Weekdays from 6 p.m. Sundays to no later than 6 a.m. Fridays.

Through July 2.

FOX 17 Traffic

I-94 Kalamazoo County

I-94 eastbound traffic will be shifted over to the westbound lanes.

Concrete barriers will be placed Saturday night. When that’s done, the traffic shift takes place for reconstruction of the eastbound lanes.

Ramp closed from I-94 eastbound to Portage Road from Saturday, April 24, 9 p.m. through June 3. (Other ramps at the interchange are already closed.)

FOX 17 Traffic

M-343 Kalamazoo County

Construction of a new roundabout begins at M-343/Gull Road at G Avenue.

27th Street closed north of the intersection.

Sunday, April 25 through July 20.

FOX 17 Traffic

New on Monday:

Battle Creek