New road projects this weekend will shift traffic patterns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A number of new road projects and changes to existing projects this weekend will change traffic patterns for drivers.
I-96 Kent County
- Lane closures on I-96 eastbound and westbound between 28th Street and the Thornapple River Drive overpass.
- Weekends from 6 a.m. Saturdays to no later than 6 a.m. Mondays
- Through May 24
I-96 Ionia County
- Lane closures on I-96 eastbound and westbound between the Kent/Ionia county line and a point west of the Saranac Rest Area.
- Weekdays from 6 p.m. Sundays to no later than 6 a.m. Fridays.
- Through July 2.
I-94 Kalamazoo County
- I-94 eastbound traffic will be shifted over to the westbound lanes.
- Concrete barriers will be placed Saturday night. When that’s done, the traffic shift takes place for reconstruction of the eastbound lanes.
- Ramp closed from I-94 eastbound to Portage Road from Saturday, April 24, 9 p.m. through June 3. (Other ramps at the interchange are already closed.)
M-343 Kalamazoo County
- Construction of a new roundabout begins at M-343/Gull Road at G Avenue.
- 27th Street closed north of the intersection.
- Sunday, April 25 through July 20.
New on Monday:
Battle Creek
- M-96/Columbia Avenue lane closures between a point just east of I-194 to Stone Jug Road.
- Through July 30.