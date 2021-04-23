Watch
New road projects this weekend will shift traffic patterns

Posted at 9:35 AM, Apr 23, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A number of new road projects and changes to existing projects this weekend will change traffic patterns for drivers.

I-96 Kent County

  • Lane closures on I-96 eastbound and westbound between 28th Street and the Thornapple River Drive overpass.
  • Weekends from 6 a.m. Saturdays to no later than 6 a.m. Mondays
  • Through May 24

I-96 Ionia County

  • Lane closures on I-96 eastbound and westbound between the Kent/Ionia county line and a point west of the Saranac Rest Area.
  • Weekdays from 6 p.m. Sundays to no later than 6 a.m. Fridays.
  • Through July 2.
I-94 Kalamazoo County

  • I-94 eastbound traffic will be shifted over to the westbound lanes.
  • Concrete barriers will be placed Saturday night. When that’s done, the traffic shift takes place for reconstruction of the eastbound lanes.
  • Ramp closed from I-94 eastbound to Portage Road from Saturday, April 24, 9 p.m. through June 3. (Other ramps at the interchange are already closed.)
M-343 Kalamazoo County

  • Construction of a new roundabout begins at M-343/Gull Road at G Avenue.
  • 27th Street closed north of the intersection.
  • Sunday, April 25 through July 20.
New on Monday:

Battle Creek

  • M-96/Columbia Avenue lane closures between a point just east of I-194 to Stone Jug Road.
  • Through July 30.


