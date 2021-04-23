Watch
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

US-131 double lane closures and ramp closures to affect traffic this weekend

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
Road work ahead sign file photo
Posted at 8:43 AM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 08:43:39-04
131 Dbl LC Wknd 4-24.png

Road crews will be busy this weekend on US-131 in Grand Rapids, and drivers will have to negotiate double lane closures and numerous ramp closures.

All the closures will take place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 and 25.

Double lane closures:

  • US-131 northbound from Franklin Street to I-96, the right two lanes closed.
  • US-131 southbound from I-96 to just north of I-196, the left two lanes closed.

A number of closures of entrance ramps:

  • Franklin Street ramp to northbound US-131 closed during lane closure hours.
  • Pearl Street ramp to northbound US-131 closed.
  • I-196 westbound to US-131 northbound ramp closed.
  • Leonard Street ramp to northbound US-131 closed on Saturday only.
  • Ann Street ramp to northbound US-131 closed on Saturday only.
  • Ann Street/Turner Avenue entrance ramp to US-131 southbound closed.
131 Ramps closed Wknd 4-24.png

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time