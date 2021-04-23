US-131 double lane closures and ramp closures to affect traffic this weekend

Road crews will be busy this weekend on US-131 in Grand Rapids, and drivers will have to negotiate double lane closures and numerous ramp closures.
All the closures will take place between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 and 25.
Double lane closures:
- US-131 northbound from Franklin Street to I-96, the right two lanes closed.
- US-131 southbound from I-96 to just north of I-196, the left two lanes closed.
A number of closures of entrance ramps:
- Franklin Street ramp to northbound US-131 closed during lane closure hours.
- Pearl Street ramp to northbound US-131 closed.
- I-196 westbound to US-131 northbound ramp closed.
- Leonard Street ramp to northbound US-131 closed on Saturday only.
- Ann Street ramp to northbound US-131 closed on Saturday only.
- Ann Street/Turner Avenue entrance ramp to US-131 southbound closed.