New road projects mainly affect local roads

JENISON, Mich. — It will be a case of déjà vu all over again for Jenison residents as another set of new road projects begins.

While the road construction that affects the greatest number of drivers is on West Michigan’s freeways, new projects this week are mostly of a more local variety. For Jenison drivers, the closure of another section of Cottonwood Drive will bring back memories of another season when the closure of Cottonwood Drive was particularly painful.

Here’s what’s new:

Jenison: Cottonwood Drive

Cottonwood Drive closed for reconstruction between Bauer Road and Taylor Street.

June 14 – October 8.

Detour: 24th Avenue between Bauer Road and Fillmore Street.

The project will take so long because it includes storm sewer installation.

Kent County: Cascade Road

Lane closures on Cascade Road for repaving between 28th Street and Burton Street.

June 14 – June 18.

Portage: S. Westnedge Avenue

S. Westnedge Avenue closed just north of Bacon Avenue.

June 14 – June 18

Utilities will be installed under the road.

Detours: Northbound traffic use Portage Road between Osterhout Avenue and E. Centre Avenue; Southbound traffic use Shaver Road between Melody Avenue and Oakland Drive, then Osterhout Avenue.

Kalamazoo County: G Avenue

Flag crews will control traffic where work is underway on G Avenue between Riverview Drive and 24th Street.

June 14 – August 6