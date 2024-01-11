Nessel shares tips on how to avoid scams after winter storm passes

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding Michiganders to be wary of possible scams arising from the incoming winter storm.

The state says price gougers and scam artists tend to prey on those whose homes become damaged in the wake of severe weather events.

Nessel advises residents to breathe after their home is damaged and to refrain from making hasty decisions. Exercise caution when someone claims they can repair your home quickly, especially if they say their help must be accepted immediately.

Look through your insurance policy to review your deductible and to see if the damage is covered. Prepare a list of questions for your insurer and write down the provided answers.

Don’t hire a contractor without researching to see if they are licensed, insured and trusted by neighbors and friends. Look up reviews online if they are available.

Nessel says it’s especially important to get everything in writing and to refrain from paying with cash. Pay with a credit card so you can dispute the charge if repairs don’t go as expected.

Don’t ever pay the full amount up front. State officials say you should negotiate to pay a fraction of the amount up front and pay the rest after repairs are finished. Read through the contract before giving your signature.

“While severe weather may not be predictable, the bad actors and scammers who take advantage of distressed homeowners in the aftermath are. By knowing their tactics and schemes before they come to town, consumers can better protect themselves from those looking to profit unscrupulously from their hardship,” says Nessel. “I encourage Michigan residents to exercise heightened caution when seeking urgent repairs, and to contact my office’s Consumer Protection Team if you believe a business is engaging in fraudulent or unfair behavior in the wake of severe weather.”



Visit the state of Michigan’s website for more on what you should do in the wake of a severe storm.

If you have a power outage, fill out this form to give feedback on the experience.

