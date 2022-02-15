Nessel, others encourage passage of gun-safety bills

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined several lawmakers and safety advocates in encouraging the state’s adoption of new gun-safety legislation.

Nessel’s office says the bills that would regulate safe gun storage have stalled since June.

"It remains unconscionable that our gun laws do not include commonsense safety measures,” says Nessel. “We must act properly to address gun violence in our schools, which is why I wholeheartedly support safe storage legislation.”

We’re told the bills, introduced by Sen. Rosemary Bayer (D–Beverly Hills) and Rep. Felicia Brabec (D–Ann Arbor), would require firearms to be stored in a lock box within a secure location.

“We fail as leaders if our response to the tragedy in Oxford is more of the status quo," adds Nessel. "I will continue to work with our partners in the legislature to get this done — for our kids, for our educators and for our communities.”

The state adds there are also bills that would make gun-safety devices exempt from taxes.

