Nessel joins coalition requesting FTC to outlaw impersonation scams

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, joined by 48 other attorneys general in the U.S., is urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to implement a rule that prohibits impersonation scams.

This comes after reports of fake canvassers traveling door-to-door in Ottawa County earlier this month.

Nessel’s office says there have also been reports of people pretending to be utility employees in an effort to acquire personal information or money from victims.

"As attorneys general, we are seeing first-hand the issues these impersonation scams are creating for consumers, small businesses, and charities across the country,” says Nessel. “With millions of consumers being targeted each year, it is now more important than ever to adopt a national rule to combat these scams.”

We’re told the FTC is being asked to outlaw such scams in a way that discourages potential impersonators; dismisses excuses from impersonators who claim they didn’t know their actions are illegal; offers stronger collaboration between the states and the FTC; and permits all states to impose their own standards in combating impersonation scams.

