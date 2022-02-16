Watch
Ottawa County officials warn of fake canvassers

Posted at 4:46 PM, Feb 16, 2022
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Ottawa County officials have issued a warning regarding fake canvassers circulating throughout the county.

We're told they are traveling door-to-door in the guise of county workers while attempting to verify residents' voting information.

Residents are advised not to answer any of their questions and to contact Ottawa County's Elections Division if the above scenario has happened to them. If intimidation tactics were used, residents are urged to get in touch with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

