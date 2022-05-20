MSU updates website to help combat spongy moths

(WXMI) — Michigan State University (MSU) has updated its website to offer resources for those dealing with spongy moth infestations.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says spongy moth season is starting, with caterpillars expected to hatch this month.

Spongy moths have a tendency to eat leaves off of oak trees, among other tree species, for a period of six to eight weeks.

“We’ve had many calls from many people in the previous season who want to know more about spongy moths,” says DNR Forest Health Specialist James Wieferich. “This MSU website is the perfect spot to answer most of their questions and give people experiencing an outbreak on their property some options on how to reduce the nuisance.”

Click here for more information on spongy moths.

READ MORE: Invasive moth species with offensive label renamed to 'spongy moth'

READ MORE: How to treat spongy moth egg masses

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube