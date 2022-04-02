How to treat spongy moth egg masses

NEWAYGO CTY, Mich. — Come spring, spongy moths can wreak havoc on the plants and trees of Western Michigan when its larvae hatch and feed on the local foliage. Currently, the spongy moth is in the life stage of egg masses, with an expected hatch date of May, and the detrimental effects of the insect can be stopped if the egg masses are treated by late April.

According to Newaygo County Emergency Services, there are several ways to deal with spongy

moth egg masses. To find egg masses, look for protected outdoor locations such as logs, rock piles, lawn furniture, shingles, and the undersides of tree branches. Egg masses can then be removed by soaking in soapy water, burning in a contained fire pit, and applying a recommended solution such as neem oil or a homemade mixture of vegetable oil, dish soap, and water.

