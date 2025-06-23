TONIGHT ON FOX 17: Family of slain Sheridan couple speak for the first time

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A year ago on Tuesday, an elderly couple was shot and killed in their rural, Montcalm County home, a stone's throw away from the small village of Sheridan. Michigan State Police ruled it a double homicide. Detectives still haven't solved the crime.

Jessie and Virginia Seward, affectionately referred to as Jess and Ginny by family, were 81 and 80, respectively.

"Every day, you just wonder," Lisa Schodowski said. "When. Why?"

"Wake up, think about it all day long. Go to bed, think about it," Tamara Fisher said.

For the first time — exclusively on FOX 17 — sisters Schodowski and Fisher are sharing their mother and step-father's story. They want to remember them well. They want justice.

"If you know something, just please come forward," Fisher said about the still-open case that, according to Michigan State Police, has so far come with no arrests and no charges.

"They have taken so much away from everybody, not just our family, but the community," she said.

Anyone with information about the deaths of Jessie and Ginny Seward is asked to call the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444 or the Montcalm County Dispatch at (989) 831-3500. Tips can also be submitted anonymous ly through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

