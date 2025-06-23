A year without answers: No arrests, no suspects named in deaths of Montcalm County couple

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Jessie and Virginia Seward were found dead in the home on June 26, 2024. In the year since, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been named in the case.

"It's a very difficult time," said Lt. Michelle Robinson with Michigan State Police. "There's a lot of fear that's still in the community, and we understand that there's there's really nothing that we can say to ease the minds of individuals that live in this community, other than we are doing everything that we possibly can and following up on every single tip that comes In in order to solve this case that's being investigated."

Investigators believe the 81- and 80-year-old were shot and killed on June 24, 2024. Family members found them two days later.

Investigators ruled the case as a double homicide on June 27, but since then haven't provided more details on what they have uncovered.

"There isn't any details of the case that I can release at this time just to protect the integrity of the investigation.," said Lt. Robinson.

But that's not to say that investigators have given up on the case.

"Every tip that comes in, we follow up on it," said Lt. Robinson. "We are continually analyzing evidence that has come back from the lab, and we just continue to ask the community, if they hear anything, if they see anything, to please come forward."

Detectives with Michigan State Police say they know each day that passes adds more pain to the people who loved Jessie and Ginny.

"That is the most devastating thing. It just continually victimizes this family," said Robinson. "They're in having to go day after day after day without any answers, and that just continually traumatizes them."

The impact, not just being felt by the family, but by the men and women working to solve the case.

"It does impact us as well, because we want to solve that case for the family," said Robinson. "We are here to serve them, and we want to be able to protect them as much as we possibly can, and by getting justice for that family that helps us to protect them."

"What is it you miss the most?"

"Everything. Every day."

Jessie and Ginny's legacy influences even hardened police officers.

"It's just an amazing thing when you see that family dynamic and the love that they have for each other," said Robinson. "And it's the love that that Ginny and Jess had for the community and the impact that they had on this small town, it not only affects the family, but it affects the entire area."

Meanwhile, the investigation into the Seward's deaths carries on, with an attention to detail.

"We have to make sure that every i is dotted, every t is crossed, and every stone is not left unturned, that we follow up on everything that we possibly can."

Anyone with information about the deaths of Jessie and Ginny Seward is asked to call the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444 or the Montcalm County Dispatch at (989) 831-3500. Tips can also be submitted anonymous ly through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

