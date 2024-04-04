Watch Now
Suspect arrested, charged for hit-and-run buggy crash in Montcalm County

Posted at 3:46 PM, Apr 04, 2024
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect is in custody for a hit-and-run buggy crash that left three girls injured last month.

The incident happened March 13 south of Carson City along Senator Road, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).

The girls, aged 8, 10 and 13, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

MSP says the suspect was later identified as 77-year-old Frankie Lehman of Fenwick. His car was also found with reported damages that matched the crash.

We’re told Lehman was arrested on March 30 and arraigned two days later on three counts of driving away from a crash scene causing injury, plus one count of insurance fraud.

