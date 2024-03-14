State Police search for driver who hit buggy, drove off

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police are searching for a truck driver accused of hitting an Amish buggy, then driving off.

It happened around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday on Senator Rd., south of Carson City in Montcalm County.

Three girls, ages 13, 10, and 8, were riding the buggy at the time. All were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

The truck driver is described at a man in his 60s, with reddish-blonde hair. It's believed he was driving a white Chevy pickup, with a model year between 2014 and 2016. Troopers say the truck involved would have damage to the front, passenger side.

The suspect was last seen heading south on Senator Rd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.

