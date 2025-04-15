'Not something you ever want to think about': Tween waiting for ice cream hit by car outside Dairy Bear

HOWARD CITY, Mich. — According to Michigan State Police, a multi-vehicle accident Monday evening injured five people, including a 12-year-old child.

“The one car hit the sign, and then the truck veered from this, hitting that car underneath the building, and then hit the other car in the parking lot, and they were just sitting in their car enjoying ice cream.”

Michigan state police say the accident happened at 7:40 Monday night when a car traveling south on Ensley Street turned left in front of a northbound pickup truck. After that collision, the car struck the dairy bear’s pole sign, and the pickup truck headed towards the people in line for ice cream, injuring a 12-year-old girl. The truck struck a porch column and a picnic table before hitting two parked vehicles, injuring two people.

In total, five people went to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Dairy Bear owner Katy Hradsky and her husband arrived at the ice cream stand minutes after the accident. Katy says nothing like this has happened in the three years that she has owned the Dairy Bear but says traffic on Ensley Street does drive fast.

“I don't let my kids play out front so, because it scares me, people fly down this road. We watch it every day. Did I ever think an accident would happen here at Dairy Bear? No, that's not something you ever want to think about,” said Katy Hradsky.

Michigan State Police could not tell Fox 17 the conditions of the victims, but the owner of the Dairy Bear says she has been told the 12-year-old only has bumps and bruises.

UPDATE: We've updated the child's age from 11 to 12 after Michigan State Police clarified the age on X.

