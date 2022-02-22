MSP: Rockford can thief also stole from Montcalm Co family raising funds for ALS expenses

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police says one of the people arrested for stealing cans in Rockford also stole donations from a Montcalm family who is raising money for a family member battling ALS.

Public safety officers in Rockford say cans were stolen from a series of donation trailers that were intended to raise money for Rockford Lions Club, Rockford Rotary Club and Rockford Band Boosters.

READ MORE: 2 arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars' worth of cans from Rockford can drives

FOX 17 spoke with the Montcalm family last week, who had a sign put up that read "Team Stockwell ALS can drive, thank you for your donation" for James Stockwell, who has battled ALS since 2019.

"Our insurance would pay for private duty nursing at 100%, with RNs and LPNs, but they can't find any," says Julie Stockwell. "So we pay out of pocket probably close to $1,000 a week for care for him."

READ MORE: Thieves target Montcalm County family raising money to cover ALS medical costs

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube