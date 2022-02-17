2 arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars' worth of cans from Rockford can drives

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of cans in Rockford.

The Rockford Department of Public Safety says the cans were stolen from multiple donation trailers that were raising funds for the Rockford Lions Club, Rockford Rotary Club and Rockford Band Boosters.

We’re told the suspect vehicle was found outside Great Lakes Ace Hardware on Northland Drive on Wednesday as the suspects tried to steal cans from another trailer.

Public safety officers placed the two suspects in custody, authorities say.

Rockford officials add the suspects’ vehicle was reported stolen from Ionia County and will soon be brought back to its rightful owner.

The suspects have been identified as a Greenville man and Gowen woman. We’re told they were both charged with larceny between $200 and $1,000. The man was also charged with stealing and concealing a vehicle, according to public safety officials.

Those with information in connection to this story are asked to get in touch with the Rockford Department of Public Safety at 616-866-9557.

