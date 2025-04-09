Measles case confirmed in Montcalm County, 4th in Michigan

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A fourth person in Michigan has a confirmed case of measles.

The diagnosis was announced Wednesday, April 9, for a person living in Montcalm County. That person recently traveled out-of-state, according to the Mid-Michigan District Health Department.

Details about when and where they traveled were not immediately available.

It is the fourth confirmed case in Michigan, with the other people living in Kent, Oakland, and Macomb counties.

Local News Kent County Health Dept. confirms first measles case since 2013 FOX 17 News

Anyone who is not immune to measles is at risk of contracting the disease through exposure to an infected individual. The measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine provides protection for decades, according to the health department. The vaccine could also help fight an infection if the shot is received within 3 days of exposure.

Infected people can spread the virus several days before symptoms appear, with the disease taking 1 to 3 weeks to affect a new person.

Symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, white spots on cheeks, gums, and roof of the mouth, plus a rash that starts near the hairline.

If you believe you were exposed to or have measles, you are encouraged to contact your healthcare provider.

Local News Measles outbreaks bring concerns as spring breakers come home Matt Witkos

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube