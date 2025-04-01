Kent County Health Department confirms first measles case since 2013

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — A Kent County resident has tested positive for measles, according to the Kent County Health Department.

The agency said Tuesday that the infected adult traveled abroad recently, before returning to the U.S. The person also traveled between Michigan and New Jersey.

The health department says you may have been exposed to the virus if were at any of the below locations on the specified dates and times:

Kent County Health Department

People who were at these locations during the specified times should watch for symptoms. If symptoms develop, people are urged to call their healthcare provider before seeking in-person care.

The health department says this is Kent County's first confirmed measles case since 2013, and Michigan's second case this year.

"This case is a reminder of how quickly measles can spread and the importance of vaccination," said Dr. Adam London, the Health Officer at the Kent County Health Department. "We urge residents to check their immunization status and to get vaccinated, especially if planning to travel internationally or into areas with active measles outbreaks."

Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus that can be deadly. According to the health department, it can stay in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Symptoms develop roughly 7 to 14 days after exposure, but can surface as late as 21 days after exposure.

According to the health department, symptoms may include:



High fever (may spike to over 104°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of mouth

A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin

“Measles can lead to serious complications, especially in young children, pregnant individuals, and those with weakened immune systems," said Dr. Kristin Oldenberg, the Medical Director at the Kent County Health Department. “Fortunately, the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine is safe and highly effective at preventing measles. Two doses of the vaccine provide 97% protection against the disease."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube