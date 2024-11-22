Man killed in Montcalm County crash on M-46

BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead and another is injured after a head-on crash on a state highway in Montcalm County.

A 44-year-old man from Morley was killed in the crash, according to Michigan State Police. It started when a pickup truck headed west on M-46 hit a deer near Hillman Road around 5:19 a.m. Friday morning. The truck crossed the center line and hit a sedan head on. The man behind the wheel of the sedan died on scene.

The man in the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

MSP Lakeview Post troopers are investigating a two vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 5:19 AM on M-46 near Hillman Road in Six Lakes, Montcalm County.



