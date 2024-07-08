Increased trooper presence expected in Sidney Twp. area this week

SIDNEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Sidney Township residents may see an increased presence of state troopers this week.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says they are continuing their investigation of a double homicide that occurred in the area late last month.

Jessie and Virginia Seward, aged 81 and 80 respectively, were found dead inside their Beaver Drive home June 26. Their deaths were ruled a double homicide a day later.

"There is not a known threat at this time,” said Spl/Lt. Michelle Robinson shortly after the discovery. “We don't [know] until we conduct the investigation [when] we know a little more information, as far as the details surrounding this.”

Robinson also asked the public not to speculate on the case or spread rumors circulated by social media.

Those with knowledge related to the case are urged to connect with MSP at 989-352-8444 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

