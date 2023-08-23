In Court: Probable Cause Conference for woman driving the car reportedly involved in deadly hit-and-run

STANTON, Mich. — The woman who admitted to driving the car reportedly involved in a crash that sent teens Lucas Lawrence and Zieke Rauch to the hospital and killed 14-year-old Jamison Lafferty will be in court today.

Brandy Jones faces a Probable Cause Conference at 10 a.m. in Stanton where both sides will have the opportunity to discuss possible plea agreements, bail/bond reduction, stipulations for possible release from jail, and any other matters relating to the case.

This is different from the Preliminary Examination where the prosecution must show it is highly likely the defendant committed the crime.

Both hearings are part of a defendant’s right to due process, while a Probable Cause Conference is an additional hearing happening when felony charges are involved.

It happened on Wise Road around 9:30 at night, August 8— Jamison Lafferty died at the scene; Lucas Lawrence and Zieke Rauch were hospitalized with severe injuries.

The crash shook the community which rallied around the three families to provide food and start fundraisers, while individuals and local businesses showed support by placing #JacketStrong in windows and on signs.

The vehicle Jones was driving was taken into police custody on August 10.

On August 11, Jones was arraigned on charges of failing to stop at the scene of a crash causing death and failing to stop at the scene of a crash causing serious impairment.

Michigan State Police told a judge on Friday that Jones was driving her mother’s car at the time of the crash. MSP says Jones told detectives she didn’t know what she hit until Wednesday morning when she saw reports on the news.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections website, Jones is currently on parole after being released from prison in March 2023 and has two prior felony convictions, both related to crimes involving methamphetamine.

Jones is scheduled for a Preliminary Examination August 29.