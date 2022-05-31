Watch
Charges dropped against owner of Montcalm Co. dogs who injured 5-year-old

Montcalm County boy injured in dog attack
Posted at 5:07 PM, May 31, 2022
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Charges have been dropped against the owner of two dogs who attacked a 5-year-old Montcalm County boy earlier this month.

Montcalm County Prosecutor Andrea Krause tells FOX 17 no evidence is present to suggest the owner knew his dogs were dangerous.

“Prosecutors have a duty to protect the rights of both victims and defendants,” writes Krause. “We could not in good conscience proceed with the criminal prosecution in this case under the current state of the law.”

The attack left the boy hospitalized with severe injuries.

