4-month-old dies after buggy crash in Montcalm County

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 4-month-old girl has died after a pickup truck hit a horse-drawn buggy in northern Montcalm County last night.

The baby girl died at the hospital on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police.

She was one of five children and two adults riding in the buggy as it traveled along Dickerson Lake Road east of M-91.

Troopers say the pickup truck was passing the buggy and noticed an on-coming vehicle. The pickup truck driver then went back into their lane and struck the buggy.

A 2-year-old boy remains in critical condition, while a 1-year-old girl is described as stable. The other two children have been released from the hospital.

The 24-year-old mother is still in the hospital while the man had been treated for minor injuries on Tuesday night.

The driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries.

The horse pulling the buggy was put down due to its injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by Michigan State Police.

