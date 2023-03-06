2 fire departments, local farm rescue horse trapped in Sheridan swamp

SHERIDAN, Mich. — A Sheridan horse is safe thanks to the rescue efforts of firefighters from two fire departments.

The Montcalm Township Fire Department (MTFD) says the Sheridan Fire Department (SFD) requested their help after a horse became trapped in a swamp on Saturday.

MTFD expresses gratitude to Weaver Farms for providing equipment that provided further aid in the rescue.

Weaver Farms says the horse was returned safely to its owners.

