Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIonia

Actions

Deputies free 14-year-old horse from Ionia County hole

334460306_547758910754371_3230289462338567444_n.jpeg
Ionia County Sheriff's Office
334460306_547758910754371_3230289462338567444_n.jpeg
334546772_5960441000737549_3282576253462930680_n.jpeg
334187755_1360034671449469_4102388430003058968_n.jpeg
Posted at 2:09 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 14:09:00-05

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ionia County horse is safe after becoming trapped inside a hole Wednesday.

The 14-year-old horse, named Baby, was rescued thanks to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), county dispatchers, the Orleans Fire Department, Ruehs Towing, and Cindy Cotter from Ionia Rental, according to ICSO.

“We were able to get her out with only a few bumps and bruises (mostly egos) and the Undersheriff’s car smelling like horse manure!!!“ the sheriff’s office writes. “Great team work!!!”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather