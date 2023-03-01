Deputies free 14-year-old horse from Ionia County hole

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ionia County horse is safe after becoming trapped inside a hole Wednesday.

The 14-year-old horse, named Baby, was rescued thanks to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), county dispatchers, the Orleans Fire Department, Ruehs Towing, and Cindy Cotter from Ionia Rental, according to ICSO.

“We were able to get her out with only a few bumps and bruises (mostly egos) and the Undersheriff’s car smelling like horse manure!!!“ the sheriff’s office writes. “Great team work!!!”

