Monday marks the first day of a number of road projects

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During the construction season, Mondays usually see new road projects pop up.
Here’s what’s popping up Monday, September 13.
US-131, Kent County
- Moving lane closure US-131 southbound from 76th Street to south of 84th Street.
- Monday, Sept. 13, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- US-131 at 100th Street.
- Ramp closed from 100th Street to US-131 northbound.
- Monday, Sept. 13, 7 a.m. through September 27.
- Detour: Use 84TH Street ramp.
I-196 Grand Rapids
- Right lane closure on I-196 westbound from Ottawa Avenue to US-131.
- Monday, Sept. 13, through Wednesday, Sept. 15.
- Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
US-131 Montcalm County
- Lane closures on US-131 northbound and southbound between 22 Mile in Kent County and Cannonsville Road in Montcalm County
- Monday, Sept. 13, 8 a.m., till October 15 5 p.m.
- No lane closures on the weekends.
I-196 Ottawa County
- Lane closures and traffic shifts I-196 eastbound and westbound between 32nd Avenue and Byron Road
- Monday, Sept. 13, through Nov. 12.
I-96 Ionia County
- Left lane closure I-96 eastbound at M-66.
- Sept. 13 at noon through Wednesday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m.
I-94 BS Kalamazoo County
- Lane closures for repaving I-94 Business Spur/Amvet Memorial Parkway between I-94 and King Highway.
- Monday, Sept. 13, through September 24.