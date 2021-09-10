Watch
Monday marks the first day of a number of road projects

Sara J. Martin, Michigan Department of Transportation
Posted at 9:06 AM, Sep 10, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During the construction season, Mondays usually see new road projects pop up.

Here’s what’s popping up Monday, September 13.

US-131, Kent County

  • Moving lane closure US-131 southbound from 76th Street to south of 84th Street.
  • Monday, Sept. 13, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • US-131 at 100th Street.
  • Ramp closed from 100th Street to US-131 northbound.
  • Monday, Sept. 13, 7 a.m. through September 27.
  • Detour: Use 84TH Street ramp.

I-196 Grand Rapids

  • Right lane closure on I-196 westbound from Ottawa Avenue to US-131.
  • Monday, Sept. 13, through Wednesday, Sept. 15.
  • Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

US-131 Montcalm County

  • Lane closures on US-131 northbound and southbound between 22 Mile in Kent County and Cannonsville Road in Montcalm County
  • Monday, Sept. 13, 8 a.m., till October 15 5 p.m.
  • No lane closures on the weekends.

I-196 Ottawa County

  • Lane closures and traffic shifts I-196 eastbound and westbound between 32nd Avenue and Byron Road
  • Monday, Sept. 13, through Nov. 12.

I-96 Ionia County

  • Left lane closure I-96 eastbound at M-66.
  • Sept. 13 at noon through Wednesday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m.

I-94 BS Kalamazoo County

  • Lane closures for repaving I-94 Business Spur/Amvet Memorial Parkway between I-94 and King Highway.
  • Monday, Sept. 13, through September 24.
