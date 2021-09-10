Monday marks the first day of a number of road projects

Sara J. Martin, Michigan Department of Transportation

Posted at 9:06 AM, Sep 10, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — During the construction season, Mondays usually see new road projects pop up. Here’s what’s popping up Monday, September 13. US-131, Kent County Moving lane closure US-131 southbound from 76th Street to south of 84th Street.

Monday, Sept. 13, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. US-131 at 100th Street.

Ramp closed from 100th Street to US-131 northbound.

Monday, Sept. 13, 7 a.m. through September 27.

Detour: Use 84TH Street ramp. I-196 Grand Rapids Right lane closure on I-196 westbound from Ottawa Avenue to US-131.

Monday, Sept. 13, through Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. US-131 Montcalm County Lane closures on US-131 northbound and southbound between 22 Mile in Kent County and Cannonsville Road in Montcalm County

Monday, Sept. 13, 8 a.m., till October 15 5 p.m.

No lane closures on the weekends. I-196 Ottawa County Lane closures and traffic shifts I-196 eastbound and westbound between 32 nd Avenue and Byron Road

Avenue and Byron Road Monday, Sept. 13, through Nov. 12. I-96 Ionia County Left lane closure I-96 eastbound at M-66.

Sept. 13 at noon through Wednesday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m. I-94 BS Kalamazoo County Lane closures for repaving I-94 Business Spur/Amvet Memorial Parkway between I-94 and King Highway.

Monday, Sept. 13, through September 24.

