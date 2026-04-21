Michigan sees a sharp rise in Lyme disease cases as warmer weather brings out ticks across the state

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As warmer weather arrives and people spend more time outdoors, ticks are waking up, bringing a rise in Lyme disease cases.

Lyme disease cases have doubled over the last five years. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,114 reported cases of Lyme disease across the state in 2022. In 2025, that number reached 3,379 reported cases. So far in 2026, despite months of brutally cold weather, there are already 246 reported cases.

Michigan Disease Surveillance System

Ticks become active when temperatures reach 40 degrees. They can be found anywhere outside, but mainly in long grass, leaves, and brush piles. The black-legged tick is the primary spreader of Lyme disease.

We spoke with Dr. Andrew Jameson with Trinity Health earlier this spring, and he shared warnings on where to check for bites.

"Ankles, behind your knees and waistlines, armpits. Ticks like to go to warm places that are dark, that it can kind of hide from you. If you catch it before it actually is embedded and burrowed in. You can prevent anything," Jameson said.

Michigan 'It’s an everyday battle': Woman shares struggle with Lyme disease Jeffrey Lindblom

Experts recommend covering any bare skin and wearing light-colored clothing when spending time outside to easily spot ticks. People should tuck their pants into their socks and their shirts into their pants. Additional recommendations include using insect repellent with DEET and showering after being outdoors.

If a tick is found on the body, it should be removed with tweezers and saved for possible identification.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube