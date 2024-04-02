Michigan man named fastest pizza box folder in 'World Pizza Games'

BOYNE CITY, Mich. — Michigan is home to the fastest pizza box folder in the 'World Pizza Games' in Las Vegas as part of 'The International Pizza Expo.'

David Whisker works for 'B.C. Pizza', which originated out of Boyne City.

He set the world record for folding boxes in 2023, folding five 12-inch pizza boxes in 17.038 seconds. This year he didn't beat that record, but still won the contest, by doing it in 18.094 seconds.

B.C. Pizza says this is Whisker's third year in a row winning. He also took second place in 'Fastest Dough'. Competitors have to see who can toss out five 12-ounce dough balls the quickest and cover five 12-inch pizza screens in the shortest amount of time. He did it in 37.094 seconds.

There are five events total:



Freestyle Acrobatic Dough Tossing

Fastest Dough

Largest Dough Stretch

Fastest Pizza Box Folding

The Pizza Triathlon

Chris Nelson, B.C. Pizza Co-Founder said in the release, "We at B.C. Pizza are so very proud of David and blessed to have him as a key team member. He embodies the B.C. Pizza competitive spirit and work ethic!”