Michigan health department urges women to resume cancer screenings

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department is encouraging women to receive cancer screenings following a significant drop in breast cancer and cervical cancer screenings throughout the pandemic, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The MDHHS says women needing to schedule screenings may call one of their program specialists at 844-446-8727.

“We are recommending women take advantage of screenings offered through MDHHS if they are not available to them through their primary care provider,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “Simple, proactive measures can catch cancer in its early stages and allow doctors to intervene before it progresses.”

We’re told free screenings are available to eligible women through the Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Navigation Program and the WISEWOMAN Program.

