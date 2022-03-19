Michigan DNR advises caution as wildfire season approaches

(WXMI) — Don’t let the lingering piles of snow on the ground fool you. Michigan is entering wildfire season, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) cautions.

“Even though there’s snow on the ground in parts of the state now, some local fire departments have already started running wildland fires,” says DNR Fire Prevention Specialist Paul Rogers.

We’re told wildfire season spans from early spring to winter each year in the state of Michigan, and fire officials are already going over how best to mitigate fire threats.

While Michigan does not usually see large or enduring fires as those on the west side of the country, last year brought the state’s largest fire, torching 5,600 acres of land in the upper-Lower Peninsula, according to the DNR.

“Last year was probably one of the busier springs we’ve had in a long time,” says Fire Specialist Jeff Vasher. “It was really dry, and we started really early. Our unit started running fires on March 13 and went into June.”

The DNR warns 2022 may bring similar dangers, as dried-out grass from the winter months could burn quickly.

As a result, the state asks residents to check online to make sure burning is allowed prior to burning yard waste. The DNR adds one should never leave any fire unattended and to keep a shovel, metal bucket and a source of water close by.

