IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. — The Brittle Fire in Iosco County is 98% contained as of Friday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

It’s currently at about 5,800 acres and occurred on nearly all Forest Service land.

No structures have been reported as lost.

Forest Service officials are conducting a full review of what caused the prescribed fire to turn into a wildfire on April 23.

