MI Back to School Plan hopes to suspend sales tax on school supplies

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says school supplies should be temporarily exempt from the state’s sales tax.

The Michigan governor’s office says the proposal is part of a plan that aims to keep costs low for families ahead of the new school year.

“As families gear up for the school year, they should be able to get what they need without spending too much money out of pocket,” says Governor Whitmer. “That’s why I’m putting forward the MI Back to School Plan, which includes a proposal to temporarily suspend the sales tax on school supplies. Getting this done would lower costs for parents, teachers, and students right now, and ensure that they have the resources to succeed.”

The state says families are projected to spend as much as $661 on school supplies for each child, up from $612 last year.

We’re told 19 other states are eliminating sales taxes on items such as clothes, computers and backpacks.

“I spend about $500 out of pocket a year on supplies for my classroom, and that’s a big challenge for me as an early-career teacher with low wages,” says Alex Bohr, who teaches fourth graders at Gull Lake Community Schools. “All of these costs accumulate and can become a substantial financial burden, both for educators and parents. Gov. Whitmer’s proposal for a school sales tax holiday will help educators and families keep a little extra money in our wallets, so we can afford other basic necessities.”

RELATED: Governor Whitmer signs bipartisan 2023 budget in Detroit

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube