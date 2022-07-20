WATCH AT NOON: Governor Whitmer to sign bipartisan 2023 budget in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign Michigan’s state budget for the 2023 fiscal year in Detroit Wednesday afternoon.

Governor Whitmer will be accompanied by Mayor Mike Duggan and several other leaders from the state and surrounding area.

Watch the signing at 12 p.m.:

We’re told the bipartisan budget will make a series of historic investments that will bolster the economy and provide significant funding to the state’s education system.

Michiganders will not see an increase in taxes as a result of the new budget, according to the Michigan governor’s office.

