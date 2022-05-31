Vigil held for three children, mother killed in Mecosta County

MORLEY, Mich. — Morley Stanwood Community Schools held a vigil on Monday for the victims of a shooting which left three children and their mother dead.

According to Roger Cole, the district’s superintendent, the oldest child killed was a first grade student at the elementary school.

“As a school district, we say on a regular basis that we are a family, that you take care of your family first, so forth and so on, and if we say that as a school district, we have to say that as a community,” said Cole. “Even though people grieve differently and healing takes place differently for different people, I think you’re better off not being alone during that process and at least we can come together and offer help.”

An estimated 80 to 100 people showed up to the emotional gathering filled with tears and hugs.

They prayed then walked the track.

The school district also collected donations for three other children in the family who were not hurt during the shooting.

Cole says details are still being worked out, but the goal is for the money to go toward housing, food, clothing, and other needs.

According to Cole, he never met the victims, but his heart aches for the situation.

“They have to know that there’s people out there that care, people that love them, people that want to help and I’m convinced that there’s a need,” said Cole. “I mean where are they going to live? What are they going to eat? Where are their meals coming from? Where does their next piece of clothing come from?”

Donations are still being accepted. To learn more, call (231) 856-4392.

READ MORE: Morley Stanwood Schools mourn loss of 4 homicide victims

READ MORE: Sheriff's office identifies mother, three young children shot and killed in Mecosta County

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

