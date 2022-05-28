Morley Stanwood Schools mourn loss of 4 homicide victims

MORLEY, Mich. — The Morley Stanwood community is mourning the loss of four homicide victims; one of them is a student at Morley Stanwood Elementary School.

Morley Stanwood Community Schools Superintendent Roger Cole wrote a letter, which the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office shared to its official Facebook page Saturday.

Morley Stanwood Community Schools

In the letter, Cole addressed Friday’s loss of three children and their mother, acknowledging ‘these deaths were the result of a homicide.’

The school district will hold a candlelight vigil at the Morley Stanwood football field Monday at 7 p.m. to honor the victims of this tragedy.

Cole also said in the letter that there will be additional counselors and trauma specialists at the school when class resumes Tuesday.

