Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichiganMecosta

Actions

Morley Stanwood Schools mourn loss of 4 homicide victims

Morley Stanwood Community Schools Letter
Morley Stanwood Community Schools
Morley Stanwood Community Schools Letter
Posted at 6:52 PM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 19:13:52-04

MORLEY, Mich. — The Morley Stanwood community is mourning the loss of four homicide victims; one of them is a student at Morley Stanwood Elementary School.

Morley Stanwood Community Schools Superintendent Roger Cole wrote a letter, which the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office shared to its official Facebook page Saturday.

Morley Stanwood Community Schools Letter

In the letter, Cole addressed Friday’s loss of three children and their mother, acknowledging ‘these deaths were the result of a homicide.’

The school district will hold a candlelight vigil at the Morley Stanwood football field Monday at 7 p.m. to honor the victims of this tragedy.

Cole also said in the letter that there will be additional counselors and trauma specialists at the school when class resumes Tuesday.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News