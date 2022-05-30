Sheriff's office identifies mother, three young children shot and killed in Mecosta County

AUSTIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies have identified a mother and her three young children who were shot and killed Friday in Mecosta County.

The deadly shooting happened Friday afternoon at a home on 185th Avenue, near Johnson Road, in Austin Township.

The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office says a 51-year-old man shot and killed 6-year-old Katelynn Gillard, 4-year-old Ronald Gillard, 3-year-old Joshua Gillard, and 40-year-old Dawn Gillard.

The suspect is believed to be Dawn’s husband and father to the three children.

According to the sheriff’s office, after shooting Dawn and the three children, the man turned the gun on himself. He was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition. His name is being withheld until he is arrested and formally charged.

The sheriff’s office says information will be limited moving forward in order not to jeopardize any future criminal proceedings and out of respect for the family.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation should contact Detective Sergeant Mike Mohr at (231) 592-0150.

